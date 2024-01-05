Teen makes bomb threat toward Paso Robles High School, police find it not credible

Paso Robles police responded to reports of a bomb threat made towards the Paso Robles High School on Thursday.

Police say the threat was made on Snapchat by a local teenager. After further investigation officers contacted the teen and their parent and determined that the threat was not credible.

Paso Robles police want to ensure the public that they take all threats of violence seriously and take immediate action.

Police want to urge parents to take this opportunity to speak with their children about the seriousness and consequences of their words. Police say juveniles making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers' 24- hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting "SLOTIPS" plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).