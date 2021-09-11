Watch
Teenage driver dies in vehicle collision near Cal Poly

CAL FIRE SLO
According to CHP, another driver ran a red light striking the 17-year-old San Luis Obispo resident.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 11, 2021
A teenage driver, resident of San Luis Obispo, died after being involved in a traffic collision with another two vehicles.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highland Drive near Cal Poly San Luis Obispo at 6:45 A.M.

According to CHP, the 17-year-old was driving a white 1990 Volvo. The teen stopped at the intersection but was hit by another driver who allegedly ran a red light. The suspect identified as Bryan Griffiths, 79, from Morro Bay was on board a 2010 Ford-150.

Investigators said that Griffiths struck the Volvo and then, a third vehicle was hit injuring 50-year-old Tisha Leigh Breda from Cambria.

The minor was transported to a local hospital but died due to his critical injuries. His identity has not been released.

The collision is under investigation.

