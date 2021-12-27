Teenagers booked and suspected of driving a stolen vehicle in Morro Bay

At least two juveniles, who according to Morro Bay Police Department are allegedly documented gang members in the Tulare County area, are now booked in the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Morro Bay Police Department reported that at 9:17 A.M., they were alerted by Porterville Police Department that a stolen vehicle was possibly in the Morro Bay area.

At 9:48 A.M., a Morro Bay Police Officer spotted a car with a similar description driving north in the 1300 block of Main St. When attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly fled ensuing a pursuit on Highway 41.

A deputy with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office tried deploying spike strips at San Gabriel Road, but the suspect vehicle dodged them.

According to Morro Bay Police, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a telephone pole.

Morro Bay Police Departed reported that two suspects fled on foot while three remained in the vehicle.

Officers from the Atascadero Police Department and deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrests.

Morro Bay Police Department said a 16-year-old suspect was booked and faces several charges among them, “grand theft auto, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, felony reckless evading, and a Tulare County warrant.”

The agency said a second suspect, who is 15 years old, faces charges for resisting an arrest and was also reported missing in the city of San Jose.

Police added that the vehicle was recovered and no injuries were reported.

