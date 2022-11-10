Templeton Fire and Emergency Services awarded grant for new emergency response equipment

Templeton Fire and Emergency Services are the recipients of a $20,000 grant to purchase new extrication equipment referred to as a Combi Extrication tool, and new stabilization struts.

These specialized tools help first responders safely rescue vehicle accident victims trapped inside a vehicle and help keep the vehicle stable during an extrication.

The grant will fund the purchase of one Amkus ION battery-operated Combi Tool and Paratech Standard Vehicle Stabilization Kit.

Templeton Community Services District officials say delays in providing care to crash victims impact the “golden hour” of survival, a core principle in the emergency medical services industry.

Reducing the time, it takes to get to the patient, treat what can be treated, and transport the patient to the hospital helps increase the chance of recovery.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.