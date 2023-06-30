Temporary bridge on Chimney Rock Rd. opens to traffic

A temporary bridge is now in place over the washout on Chimney Rock Rd. near Lake Nacimiento.

The road was completely washed out at Franklin Creek during a storm on March 9, leaving about 100 residents stranded.

The road had already suffered damage from previous storms. On January 9, culverts beneath Chimney Rock Rd. near Fawn Lane were washed out. Emergency repairs were made and it was reopened on January 24. However, the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department says additional storms caused damage to one of the two culverts, leading to a complete failure of the road and an 80-foot long, 50-foot deep washout.

County of San Luis Obispo Public Works An 80-foot-long section of Chimney Rock Rd. was washed out by a storm in March 2023.

A temporary road across the creek was completed in April, providing access for construction, emergency, and residential vehicles.

Now that the bridge is open to the public, the temporary road has been closed and will be dismantled before the next rainy season, according to Public Works.

Officials say the bridge will remain in place until a permanent crossing is designed and constructed, which is expected to happen between 2024 and 2025.

