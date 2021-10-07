Tenth annual Empty Bowls raises over $40,000 for SLO County families in need

The 10th annual Empty Bowls Community Luncheon raised more than $40,000 for 5Cities Homeless Coalition programs and services in southern San Luis Obispo County.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event was held over the course of three days in September, instead of the usual one day.

In those three days, more than 700 people picked out handmade bowls that were donated by local artists.

After picking out their bowls, they received coupons for a free bowl of soup from their choice of 15 local restaurants.

The events were held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, New Life Community Church, and the Trilogy Monarch Activity Center.

“We are beyond grateful for the continued support of our community,” said 5Cities Homeless Coalition Executive Director Janna Nichols. “It’s always heartening to see so many volunteers, local artists, restaurants, businesses, congregations and organizations come together to support the unhoused.”

Nichols went on to say that many of those same partners work throughout the year to help those who are homeless or at risk for homelessness in pursuit of the heart of the Coalition's message, permanent housing.

