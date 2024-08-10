Watch Now
Tests reveal high levels of domoic acid in shellfish; health advisory issued

Public health officials recommend avoiding recreationally harvested shellfish gathered off the coast of Santa Barbara County.
Oysters are collected in a crate, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine. Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years. The state's haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is advising people not to eat recreationally harvested shellfish from Santa Barbara County.

Tests are showing dangerous levels of domoic acid in mussels gathered off the county's coast.

Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin that can cause illness or death in humans.

Poisoning caused by domoic acid is often referred to as paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP).

Its symptoms include tingling of the lips and tongue, loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing.

More severe cases may cause troubled breathing, confusion, seizures, disorientation and even death.

These side effects can occur anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours after eating toxic seafood, according to health officials.

The CDPH recommends seeking immediate medical attention if you suspect that you or someone you know is suffering from PSP.

To avoid illness, public health officials recommend steering clear of bivalve shellfish that have been recreationally harvested in Santa Barbara.

Bivalve shellfish include mussels, clams, oysters and scallops.

The shellfish safety notification is in addition to a mussel quarantine that is put in place every year.

The quarantine begins May 1 and applies to all species of mussels that are recreationally harvested for human consumption along the Central Coast.

CDPH representatives say that commercially sold shellfish are safe to eat.

Commercial dealers must meet strict testing requirements to ensure their shellfish are toxin-free.

For more information about PSP, the mussel quarantine and domoic acid, click here.

