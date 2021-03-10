Menu

Texas dogs find forever homes in Santa Barbara County

Posted at 6:21 PM, Mar 09, 2021
The 22 dogs that were relocated to Santa Barbara County Animal Services from a Texas shelter affected by a huge winter storm are starting to go to their forever homes.

Animal Services says it received more than 500 adoption applications for the dogs.

Appointments were scheduled throughout the day on Tuesday so applicants could meet the pups.

Jon Koons of Santa Barbara went home with a dog named "Roger."

"I saw this advertisement about these poor dogs from Texas, these little refugees who these nice people very, very kindly rescued and I thought, well, maybe there's something I can do to extend that and also fill a void that I have," he said.

Koons said he'd been considering adopting a shelter dog since his last dog passed away.

County officials say that in addition to the dogs from Texas, there are approximately 17 other dogs in Santa Barbara County animal shelters awaiting adoption, along with cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, and other animals. Click here to see the animals available for adoption in Santa Barbara County.

