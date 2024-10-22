'Thank you for your many years of support.' F. McLintocks closes after 51 years in Shell Beach

A restaurant that has been a staple on the Central Coast for decades has closed for good.

A sign on the door for F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining House along Mattie Road in Shell Beach reads, “It is with great sadness that after 51 great years we announce F. McLintocks has closed its doors. Thank you for your many years of support.”

(KSBY)

A chef on site told KSBY the restaurant served its last meal on Sunday. Checks were being handed out to employees at the location on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement comes seven months after the closure of the restaurant’s Arroyo Grande location. At the time, the vice president told KSBY that by closing the Arroyo Grande location, the company hoped to strengthen the Shell Beach and San Luis Obispo locations along with its other businesses.

The F. McLintock’s location in Downtown San Luis Obispo was also closed Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear whether that closure is permant.

Calls to the owner and vice president of the company were not immediately returned.

