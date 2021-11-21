Thanksgiving dinner set to cost Americans 14% more

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and families celebrating the holiday may need to set aside a few extra dollars this year.

“You know in the last few days I have noticed things are going up a little bit," said Aaron Rutledge, an Instacart employee.

According to a recent survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14 percent more this year.

A dinner for a family of 10 will cost on average $53.31, which is $6.41 more than last year.

The most important item for many Thanksgiving dinners, the turkey, is estimated to cost $1.50 more per pound according to AFBF.

San Luis Obispo residents are seeing an increase in groceries.

“The cost is extremely high especially with what is going on with distribution and the lack of employees," said Scott Johnson, who is concerned over the increase in prices.

There are several factors affecting this year’s dinner.

According to AFBF, more people are expected to cook their own meals while other reasons fall on the supply chain issues and inflation.

“As far as getting the supplies, there is a demand, but the supplies aren’t available," said Johnson.

It is important to note that the AFBF survey was done about two weeks before most grocery stores began featuring promotional sales on whole turkeys.

The USDA had a similar survey that showed Americans will spend about five percent more on Thanksgiving meals this year.