Thanksgiving for Paso Robles celebrates 37th annual dinner

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles opened its doors to the community for their annual sit-down dinner at Centennial Park.

For 37 years, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles has offered a free full course Thanksgiving dinner to the community. All of the food is donated goods from organizations and community members. Over 600 meals are served in the dining room, 200 to-go meals are distributed, and about 120 dinners are delivered to families in the community.

“About 200 volunteers start the process Monday with the cooking and the preparations and it all culminates today," said Larry Schiffer, co-chair of the Thanksgiving for Paso Robles committee. "We are really happy that we were able to get everyone together and I am happy to see everyone back here once again."

Volunteers are the heart of the event and many knew they had to give back to their community on this holiday.

“Nothing but good vibes here. It’s great to see all of these families enjoying the food and enjoying their time here. Really happy to see smiling faces even behind a mask," said volunteer, Rishi Unjia.

“I am a Paso Robles local, and I think it’s important to give back to the community and to those who are less fortunate so that everyone can have an enjoyable time with family, friends especially during the holidays," said Josh Aronsohn.

This event for many families is a tradition they take part in every year to be able to spend time with loved ones.

“Dinner was delicious. We usually come here every year. This place is really great cause we get to experience and talk with other people and we get to meet with our family again," said Gioberto Hernandez.

The Paso Robles steering committee begins preparing for the dinner as early as August all the way to Thanksgiving.