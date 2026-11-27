'Thanksgiving for Paso Robles' welcomed community members to its 42nd annual Thanksgiving meal at Centennial Park.

The event ran from noon to 2:30 p.m., giving people an opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal and spend the holiday with others. Volunteers also prepared meals for delivery to community members who were unable to attend.

Organizers said preparations for the annual event begin as early as July. This year, they expected to serve more than 1,500 people.

David Kudija, chairman of the steering committee for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles, said the event is meant to make sure no one has to spend the holiday alone or go without a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

"There's many people that have no one to be with on Thanksgiving or those who can't afford a nice Thanksgiving dinner," Kudija said. "We invite them completely free."