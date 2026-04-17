The Boys and Girls Clubs hosts annual Back a Youth Night in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast hosted its annual Back A Youth Night event in Paso Robles Thursday.

Club members and local leaders paired up during the event to spend time getting to know each other. The evening was full of fun, food and mentorship.

At the end of the evening, some lucky kids got to bring home prizes. Sponsors helped The Boys and Girls Club raffle off sports equipment, interactive board games, gift cards and more.

CEO Maria Fabula said the Boys and Girls Club is important part of the community.

"For any community to thrive, our young people need to thrive, and Boys and Girls Club is not only a space for young people, but it's for volunteers in our community who are standing up for youth and ensuring that they have bright futures," Fabula said.

If you missed the event and want to participate as a mentor in the future, there will be two more Back A Youth Night events. One will be held on May 28 at the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe, and another is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Railroad Clubhouse in Santa Maria.

You can find more information on the events here.