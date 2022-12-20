The busy holiday season is just beginning for some local businesses

The countdown to Christmas has begun and for some people, that means vacation.

“It’s home for me. I grew up in the Central Valley so this is where we would vacation," said Renee Codner, visiting the Central Coast from San Diego.

The family-owned Shell Beach Inn is preparing for more tourists and visitors that are expected through the end of the year.

“I think there are a few nights where we might have only one room available. Even on Christmas night, we have several rooms booked. Leading up to New Year’s, we see last-minute bookings," said Shell Beach Inn co-owner Troy Vantrease.

Vantrease said, typically, the spring, summer, and fall are their busiest seasons, but he said based on the reservations right now, he expects bigger crowds to return right after Christmas.

“We are seeing a lot of family and friends of local residents coming out or folks who might take advantage of great weather on the coast," Vantrease said.

“We actually come out here every year the weekend before Christmas to see my dad and my stepmom," Codner added.

The Shell Beach Inn takes the days leading up to Christmas to ensure everything is ready to be a home away from home during the holidays.

California State Parks also anticipates high camping and day-use visitation for the December holidays at the Oceano Dunes.