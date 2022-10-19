The California Challenge Bike Ride is underway and moving through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The bike challenge kicked off on Monday, October 17.

The group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in the following locations during the daytime hours.

Day 3, Wednesday, October 19: San Simeon to Pismo Beach: The cyclists are heading south from San Simeon and using portions of Highway 1 to reach Pismo Beach.

Day 4, Thursday, October 20: Pismo Beach to Solvang: The cyclists will leave Pismo Beach on southbound Highway 1 and will reach Solvang primarily using city streets and county roads.

Day 5, Friday, October 21: Solvang to Santa Barbara: The cyclists will leave Solvang and will travel along Highway 154 to reach Santa Barbara. The group will be escorted by police and California Highway Patrol when available to ensure the safety of cyclists and motorists. Electronic message signs will be activated to inform the public about the cyclists and support vehicles.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the district 5 website.