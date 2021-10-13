The California Strawberry Festival and Santa Barbara County fair are back!

The Santa Maria Fairpark is set to welcome back the California Strawberry Festival and Santa Barbara County Fair in 2022.

Strawberry festivalgoers can expect to see their favorite activities back including strawberry tasting, carnival rides, and vendors.

The Santa Barbara County Fair will be featuring an in-person livestock show, auction, fair food, local acts, and live music.

Dates for the CA Strawberry Festival are tentatively scheduled for April 29- May 1, and the Santa Barbara Co. dates are tentatively set for July 13-17.

Fairground organizers were forced to shut down the annual traditions due to COVID-19 but expect to be able to host more events for the Santa Maria Valley community.

For a calendar or more information on future events scheduled at the fairgrounds, you can visit this website.

