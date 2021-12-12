The Central Coast Battle of the Badges is hosting its 7th annual fundraiser

The 7th annual Central Coast Battle of the Badges fundraising event took place at the Santa Maria Brewing Company in Atascadero.

Military and official badge wearing first responders are competing to raise money for three local charities: the Atascadero Police Department K-9 unit, the Employee Benefit Trust at the California Men's Colony, and Operation Underground Railroad, which aims to end sex trafficking.

“Mostly first responders, and everybody had to get time off of work for this and drive a lot of hours so we're really proud of all the fighters,” said Terry Cook, the promoter for the Battle of the Badges fundraiser.

Event promoters added that law enforcement and first responders from all over the state have come to the Central Coast to compete tonight.

The Central Coast Battle of the Badges organization said the competition builds comradery and solidarity among participants.

Tickets were $35 and $75, and all proceeds will be donated to the three organizations.

Organizers said the goal is to raise at least $30,000.