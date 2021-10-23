The city of Paso Robles prepares for a storm expected to arrive this weekend

Storm preparation in Paso Robles happens all year long. According to city officials, the best time to start doing this storm work is during the dry season which includes clearing out all of the main waterways in the city.

"Clean and clear a lot of the pipes that are conveying water, we want to make sure that they are free and clear and moving their way naturally through the city without any problems of potential flooding," said David LaCaro, the stormwater program manager for Paso Robles.

The city has made sand available to its residents who wish to make sandbags to protect private property. The pile of sand can be found at the City Streets Yard between Paso Robles street and 12th street. City officials recommend bringing your own shovel and sandbags.

Empty sandbags, shovels, and other storm equipment can be purchased at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply: 2125 Golden Hill Road

Lowe's: 2445 Golden Hill Road

Blake's Hardware: 1701 Riverside Avenue

Farm Supply: 2450 Ramada Drive

