The City of San Luis Obispo and People’s Self-Help Housing are working together to make more affordable housing available for the unhoused community.

With funding coming from a state program called "Project Homekey".

About $736 million are available throughout California through the project which aims to rapidly rehouse people experiencing homelessness.

“It's a one-time, probably opportunity here in San Luis Obispo to apply for the funding that will be enough to acquire a motel site and convert that to permanent supportive housing," said Ken Trigueiro, People's Self-Help Housing CEO.

The motel is located on Calle Joaquin right next to America's Tire.

If awarded city officials say it would support some of the city’s top priorities.

“We wanted to address the need of our major city goal, which is housing and homelessness," said Teresa Mcclash, City of SLO housing programs manager.



The motel would be converted into 75 housing units aimed specifically at populations experiencing homelessness, on the verge of becoming unhoused, as well as the youth population leaving the foster care system.

“Focusing in on motels that could be converted to these housing units very rapidly. It just took a few tries to find a willing property owner who was going to be willing to sell," added Mcclash.

“We'll assess how much income that household makes, either the individual or if it's a couple and we'll fit the rent, whatever it is, to be commensurate with whatever they're making. It should not be in more than 30%," explained Trigueiro.

The project site would include offices for service providers and be staffed with an onsite manager, licensed social worker, and case management support.

“We're anticipating applying for up to $18 million by the state. The state's portion of the financing package is probably going to be about 90% of what is needed," said Trigueiro.

The application must be submitted by July 28th with awards announced by the fall.

The total cost of the transition of the motel into housing is unknown at this time.