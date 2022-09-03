The City of Santa Maria Public Library to host Tech Help Saturdays

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is hosting Tech Help Saturdays on Saturday, Sept. 3 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tech Help Saturdays allow people to meet one-on-one with Library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing Library resources on a personal smart device.

Participants can learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using apps available for free with a Library card.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices to learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks and receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts, and how to ensure online privacy.

The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information.

Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the Library at (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.