The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo hosts scholarship celebration

More than 90 students in the county received scholarships
A ballet performance during the 2024 Community Foundation Scholarship Celebration held on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 31, 2024

On Thursday, a scholarship awards ceremony was held for a select number of high school seniors and undergrads in San Luis Obispo County.

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo hosted the scholarship celebration at the Octagon Barn.

Karen Lun, a Morro Bay High School student, received the Gary Paul Piantanida Scholarship.

"I really wanted to combine both law and some sort of engineering or STEM fields," Lun told KSBY. "I thought Harvard because their liberal arts education is perfect for me."

This year, the Community Foundation awarded over $600,000 to more than 90 students from across SLO County.

