The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo hosts scholarship celebration

On Thursday, a scholarship awards ceremony was held for a select number of high school seniors and undergrads in San Luis Obispo County.

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo hosted the scholarship celebration at the Octagon Barn.

Karen Lun, a Morro Bay High School student, received the Gary Paul Piantanida Scholarship.

"I really wanted to combine both law and some sort of engineering or STEM fields," Lun told KSBY. "I thought Harvard because their liberal arts education is perfect for me."

This year, the Community Foundation awarded over $600,000 to more than 90 students from across SLO County.

