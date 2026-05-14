The Creator's Exchange opens in Vandenberg Village, highlighting local artists

VANDENBERG VILLAGE — A new way to shop small businesses and support local artists opened in Vandenberg Village.

At The Creator's Exchange, shoppers can browse a range of unique products, from small sculptures to paintings, all made by local artists and creative small businesses.

The shop also gives people a place to connect through community events.

Thomas Campo, the co-owner of The Creator's Exchange, said it gives people a space to make a mess without the stress.

"Trying to set up a crafting event at your house makes a huge mess, and then you don't know what to do with it after all," said Campo. "Or your biggest stress is that you have to clean up afterwards here. You don't have to do that. You come in, you make a mess, you go home."

The Creator's Exchange is located at 3775 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village and is open Wednesdays through Sundays.