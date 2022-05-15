A long-awaited skate park is finally coming to Nipomo

After writing countless letters and attending many county meetings, hearings, and motions, the long-anticipated skate park project is coming to the community of Nipomo.

The original group of children who came up with the idea for a skate park seven years ago are now out of high school. Wyatt Russell is one of them.

“It’s super cool to see a dream come true in front of us you know," said Russell.

The group was part of the surf and skate club at Mesa Middle School and was led by their advisor Tom Slater.

“I am just thrilled that I’m going to be able to show these kids that were in my club seven years ago that patience does pay off," said Slater.

Slater said at that time, there was no place for the kids to legally skate and that is where this passion project began.

“I just can’t believe it. I can’t wait to see concrete out here and bulldozers," said Slater.

“When I was younger, I imagined having a smaller spot nothing concrete you know I didn’t have high expectations and this project has turned out to be mind-blowing," said Russell.

The skate park is estimated to be a total cost of three million dollars and is supported by San Luis Obispo County Parks.

“We work for things like this for years in the background, but when you actually physically get to start something and have an actual piece of dirt move and see the construction starting that’s really satisfying," said the director of SLO County Parks, Nick Franco.

“This is going to be the focal point for Nipomo youth. This is going to be a place where even kids who don’t skate they’re going to be able to come here meet people their age, learn how to skate," said Slater.

The skate park will be free for the public and construction is expected to begin in May and be ready by the fall of this year.

Other amenities for the project will include a new parking lot, entrance road, restroom, picnic area, and changes to the existing sidewalk along Tefft street.