The Old Spanish Days Fiesta to Art After Dark, here is what to do this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th.

Multi-Day Events

Old Spanish Days Fiesta

July 31st through August 4th, Santa Barbara

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta is on for its 100th year! The beloved Santa Barbara tradition will fill venues across Santa Barbara from July 31st through Sunday August 4th. Performances in the sunken gardens, parades, Las Noches De Ronda and so much more will make for an event you won't want to miss!

Full details can be found here!

SLO Art in the Park

Saturday, August 3rd (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, August 4th (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Santa Rosa Park, San Luis Obispo

120 Artists and Craft Designers from across California are headed to Santa Rosa Park in for San Luis Obispo Art in the Park this weekend! Enjoy the art, plus there will be food vendors, bike valet, and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Full details can be found here!



Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 19th through August 11th, Filiponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 19th through August 11th Filiponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of King Lear. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, August 2nd

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza will fill with live music from local musicians. This week opening act Natalie Haskins will take the stage at 5 p.m. and main act Rose's Pawn Shop will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Art After Dark Doggie Date Night

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art

If you have ever wanted to bring your dog with you to a museum this is your chance! Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is partnering with Woods Humane Society for Art After Dark, doggie date night edition! Check out art at multiple locations, get a pet portrait, plus for those over 21 free wine will be on offer.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, August 3rd

Cards of Dreams Card Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Veteran's Memorial Center, Santa Maria

Heads up card collectible enthusiasts! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday head to the Cards of Dreams card show! The Veteran's Memorial Center in Santa Maria will fill with sports cards, Pokemon, Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, raffles, food vendors and much more! This family friendly event is free and open to all.

Full details can be found here!

Wild About Art

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Charles Paddock Zoo, Atascadero

Saturday the animals at the Charles Paddock Zoo are getting creative at the Wild About Art event! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. watch as the zoo's animal residents create their own art pieces. For human visitors arts and crafts will be available plus food and live music.

Full details can be found here!

Los Osos Fire Prevention, Preparedness and Education Town Hall

10 a.m. to Noon, 880 Manzanita, Los Osos

Learn about fire prevention and preparedness for Los Osos on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. at the South Bay Training Center. Check out the evacuation model demonstration, information on property prevention and discussions on evacuation events from local agencies.

Full details can be found here!

Women's Fire Camp

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex

Women 15 to 23 are invited to Allan Hancock College Saturday for Women's Fire Camp! From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Public Safety Training Complex will host this training session meant to build confidence and character through team building fire fighting training. Plus a job fair will conclude the camp hosted by local fire departments.

Full details and registration instructions can be found here!

Cambria Jade Faire

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jade Studio, Cambria

check out marvelous pieces of carved Jade at the Cambria Jade Faire! Saturday from 10 am. to 4 p.m. the parking lot of Jade Studio in Cambria will host carvers, artisans, local live musicians and more.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, August 4th

Art in the Park Shell Beach

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinosaur Caves Park

Sunday Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach will host the Shell Beach Art in the Park. More than 50 vendors will fill the park plus live music, food vendors, face painting, games, and a gorgeous ocean view.

Full details can be found here!

