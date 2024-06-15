The Santa Barbara Black Culture House hosts Juneteenth celebration

The Santa Barbara Black Culture House hosted a Juneteenth celebration in Lompoc today.

The event consisted of entertainment, food, vendors, and family-friendly activities.

KSBY stopped by to speak to Darrell McNeill, the event's co-founder.

"All the responses [have] been so enthusiastic. Everybody's been really supportive of all the other different organizations, all the different businesses and all these different activities," said McNeill.

This year's keynote speaker was Iris Rideau, the first female African-American winery owner in the U.S.

Lompoc's Juneteenth celebration ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.