The Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon returns to Solvang

After having to reschedule three times due to the pandemic, the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon returned to Solvang on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021.

Around 2,400 participants signed up for the 14th edition of this half marathon, which sold out. Many of whom traveled from more than 35 states to enjoy the scenic route.

Runners made the most out of their work out by viewing rolling hills, vineyards and the iconic bakeries and windmills along Downtown Solvang.

“These past 18 months have certainly been challenging for everyone and we’re thrilled to be welcoming runners back to the start line and cheering them on in-person,” said Natalia Mendez, event director of the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon. “To be out there running again is going to be very cool, our participants have been saying on social media that just getting back to training was fun and motivating.”

The run kicked off at 7 A.M. with the half marathon and the two-person half marathon relay.

After crossing the finish line, runners celebrated with wine tastings from 14 different wineries.

According to event organizers, local running stars Connor Reck and Jordan Hasay won the half marathon foot race.