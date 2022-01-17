The Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks begins Monday

The Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks will kick off on Jan. 17, 2022 offering local food spots an opportunity to showcase their delicious creations.

This will be the 12th annual event celebrated in the Santa Ynez Valley.

As part of the Restaurant Weeks, participating businesses will be offering three course dinner menus at price points of $30, $40 and $50.

At least 18 restaurants will be part of this event along with another 18 tasting rooms.

Among the deals attendees can enjoy at tasting rooms and wineries, are two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights and discounts on bottles.

The Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks will end on Jan. 31, 2022.

For a full list of participating businesses, click here.