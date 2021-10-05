The "Share Hope" Fundraiser is back through the end of October

The "Share Hope" fundraiser, hosted by the French Hospital Medical Center, is back for the second year, raising money for the Hearst Cancer Resource Center (HCRC).

The HCRC provides all services free of charge to cancer patients and their families such as: patient navigation, classes, support groups, etc. in English and Spanish.

This year all proceeds will go to the Center's Angel of Hope Program which provides non-medical financial assistance to cancer patients. (i.e. rent, transportation, groceries etc.)

To make a donation or participate in peer-to-peer fundraising, people can go to the Share Hope website from now through the end of October.

“The Share Hope fundraiser takes place during October in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness month,” says Alan Iftiniuk, FHMC President and CEO. “All proceeds will directly benefit local cancer patients in need. This support is crucial because of the additional financial challenges and obligations our patients have faced due to the pandemic.”

