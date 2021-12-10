Theater group prepares for grand performance after attempted break-in

With a mash up of Broadway hits, Applause Children’s Theater is ready for the community to see them perform.

For the past 11 weeks, around 24 kids ages six to 18 have memorized steps and lyrics all while overcoming a pandemic.

“Definitely not going to practice in real life and having to do it over Zoom,” said Taleya Putman, an actress for Applause Children’s Theater. “I remember it was very chaotic over Zoom.”

Applause Children’s Theater has also faced financial challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We lost almost $70,000 or more because we won’t have employees, we didn’t qualify for a lot of support afterwards, so I can’t do it without the community's support,” explained Vikky Mullin, the founder of Applause Children’s Theater’s. “The arts really got hurt with this whole thing.”

Plus, an attempted break-in at their studio Monday night.

“Fortunately, they didn't get in all the way and the door was just completely destroyed, and I couldn’t get in because the door was completely ruined, so I had to wait for a key to get in through another door,” said Mullin. “We are very blessed that nothing got ruined except for my door, so now I have that expense to incur.”

As said in the entertainment word, the show must carry on.

“I really like learning the dances because I just love to dance,” said Layla Aguilar, who is acting with the Applause Children’s Theater.

The theater group makes sure all actors get a part or several.

“I’m doing Ursula, and just some of the chorus members and like under the sea,” said Putman. “For the Beauty and the Beast, I’m going to be the big closet lady Madame de la Grande Bouche.”

Their big performance will also be a fundraising event, and it sure feels like the first time in forever that they will have a full audience.

“Theater is our sport and it’s a different kind of sport, it’s about working together,” added Mullin.

These young actors can’t wait to give it all on stage.

“That moment when everybody is watching and it’s finally coming together,” said Aguilar.

This is a one-night show that is taking place on Friday Dec. 10th at 6 pm at the Highlands Church. Tickets are between 5 and 10 dollars. For information, click here.

At the end of January, Applause Children’s Theater will start casting for their next production, which is The Little Mermaid.