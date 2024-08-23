Therapy dogs comfort travelers at Santa Barbara Airport

About a dozen therapy dogs visited the Santa Barbara Airport on Thursday.

They came in honor of "Passenger Appreciation Week."

Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara say they partnered with the airport in an attempt to help ease travelers' stress.

The dogs don't just come during "Passenger Appreciation Week."

According to airport officials, they visit the airport once a week.

Carey Bradshaw, the executive director of Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara, says the therapy dogs significantly impact the people they meet at the airport.

"We have so many heartwarming stories, passengers who are scared of travel or dealing with flight delays or traveling somewhere for an unpleasant reason, like a funeral. And having a therapy dog to hug or pet has made all the difference for them."

The therapy dogs have met approximately 3,500 passengers since the program started in 2023, according to Bradshaw.