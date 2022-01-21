There have been four shootings in Santa Maria over the last 10 days

The city of Santa Maria has seen four shootings in the last 10 days causing concern among local police and community members in the area.

“They are hitting every neighborhood in the community at this point," said Russell Mengel, Lieutenant of the Santa Maria police department.

“It’s dangerous for the innocent people that live here," said Santa Maria resident Saul Salazer.

The first shooting happened on January 10th on the 1800 block of North Broadway. The 2nd and 3rd shootings happened the same day, January 16th, one on Railroad and McElhaney avenue and the other on 400 block of North Miller.

The last shooting occurred Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. on Colebrook and Barrington drive.

“While the last few shootings have occurred after midnight, some of these shootings have occurred in the late afternoon or early evening, so we’re concerned at all times. There isn’t a time in the day that stands out more than another as to when these shootings are occurring," said Mengel.

Residents near North Miller where one of the shootings happened said incidents like this are not uncommon. One resident showed us the bullet holes in his truck from past shootings in his neighborhood.

Salazer is one resident that lives near North Miller.

“Yeah, I heard the gunshot I thought it was a firework. We have fireworks all year-round," said Salazer.

As of now, there have been no deaths reported in any of these shootings and no arrests have been made. Police say while there are some patterns they are noticing within these shootings, more information is needed as all four shootings continue to be under investigation.

“We hope to get a handle on this soon, but again it’s going to take the community’s assistance to get us there. The only way we’re effective is with good witnesses and sharing the information they have," said Mengel.

The Santa Maria police department is asking the community for help if you know or saw anything about any of these four shootings you are urged to call (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.