Thirteen historic Italian Stone Pine trees in Lompoc are scheduled to be replaced within the next few weeks

Thirteen historical Italian stone pine trees that have become a staple in Lompoc are scheduled to be taken down along South H Street.

The trees were identified as being in a high-risk category in their last inspection, which means they have been deemed unsafe in the area.

According to officials with the Lompoc Museum, the Italian stone pine trees that line up against three blocks on South H street were planted in the late 1930s and early 1940s.

The first trees were planted at the southern end of H street in front of the veteran’s building while the final trees were later placed by the Carnegie building.

City officials said the Italian stone pine trees are roughly 90 years old and their life span is between 50 to 150 years.

Dr. Lisa Renken from the Lompoc Museum explains the problems these trees may have caused.

“Theirs concerns over damaged property on what it's doing to the streets I think and danger to houses and people of course, so it’s a balancing act,” said Dr. Lisa Renken, Lompoc Museum director. “They don’t want to wait until the street falls. They want to be preemptive.”

The public information officer for the city of Lompoc, Samantha Scroggin, said these trees have become a part of the community for many generations.

“The Italian Stone Pines are a beloved part of the Lompoc community here. We love them as well,” said Scroggin. “The residents have strong feelings and attachments to the trees and they’re a beautiful part of this community.”

However, the city of Lompoc wants to ensure the safety of the community.

Scroggin said that the trees get inspected every two years by a consulting arborist who determines if the trees will be removed or stay in place.

“Unfortunately a few of the trees were recently deemed unsafe and mitigation efforts to try to make them more safe were not going to work,” said Scroggin. “We’re having to take down 13 of the trees.”

Some said the removal of the trees is quite devastating.

“I’ve known people that lived over there on that street. Yeah. it’s going to be sad,” said Dawn Brown, Lompoc resident.

“It is kind of sad to see all the big trees go away, but I think it's something that might have to happen,” said Steven Anderson, Santa Barbara resident. “I’m no arborist, so hopefully it's for the best.”

Leslie Story, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara County, annually stops by South H Street to collect pine cones from the trees that her family uses to decorate for the holidays.

This is her last time gathering these special pine cones before the trees are removed.

“When we’d visit relatives here, these trees always meant so much,” said Story. “They are so majestic and beautiful, and that’s why I’m here today actually is to collect pinecones for the last time because we do Christmas gifts by painting pine cones or decorating them.”

Officials said they are expected to complete this development within the next few weeks and will be replacing the older trees with smaller Italian stone pine trees.

Story hopes future generations will appreciate the newer trees as they continue to grow over the years.

“I hope my granddaughter tells her grandchildren and brings them if they replace them with pine trees like these. Again - because they’re beautiful, majestic, but I do understand the hazard behind them but it’s unfortunate.”

Lompoc city officials told KSBY News the project will cost $80,000 to remove and replace the trees.