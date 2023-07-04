Thousands gather in Pismo Beach for one of the Central Coast's biggest Fourth of July celebrations

One of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations on the Central Coast takes place in Pismo Beach.

City officials expected around 100,000 people to visit the beachside community for Independence Day.

Many of those celebrating come for the variety of food and the beach weather.

“I think the most exciting thing is to be in front of the ocean. The weather is perfect. It's not 115 it's about 70 or 60 something. Wearing a sweater for me at the beach is very uncommon," said Rosie Valberd, visiting from Phoenix.

Some businesses also benefit from the large crowds that keep them coming back year after year to set up their booths near the pier.

“We have almost 15 years coming here. There’s a lot of people from Bakersfield and from what we know a lot of people from the valley come," said Mireya Cabrera, G Brothers Kettle Corn.

Pismo Beach fire officials tell KSBY they start setting up the fireworks down by the pier around 4:30 p.m.

Preparations for the event started months in advance. Pismo Beach city leaders receive help from other police and fire departments from San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and Santa Maria in order to help the event run smoothly.

The fireworks show is set to begin after 9 p.m.