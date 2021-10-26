Thousands of PG&E customers experienced power outages Monday

Thousands of PG&E customers experienced power outages due to Monday's storm.

PG&E officials say crew members are working around the clock to restore service to customers.

One of the affected areas occurred at Bella and Main Street in Pismo Beach where an equipment problem left the surrounding neighborhood without power.

"We ask any customers that are still being affected by outages to please have patience. We are working to restore your power safely and as quickly as we can," said Mark Mesesan, PG&E communications representative.

At last check, there were still 1,500 residents currently affected in the areas of East Atascadero, Santa Margarita, and Buellton.

PG&E will be reaching out to every customer who is still without power due to storm-related outages through an automated phone call and other channels. Remaining customers affected can also expect to be contacted when an inspector will be in the affected area to assess the damage.

For additional updates on outages, PG&E customers can call (800) 743-5002.