Three consecutive crashes on SR-1 Saturday related to wet roads, officials say

Between 11:17 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buellton Area reports that three separate vehicle crashes occurred on SR-1 just south of Vandenberg Village.

The first crash involved a pickup truck that had rolled over into an embankment on the southbound side of the highway, according to CHP.

Officials say no injuries were caused by the incident.

The second crash reportedly happened shortly after the vehicle rollover.

Authorities say the crash left a green suburban disabled in the left northbound lane of SR-1.

No injuries were reported, and one northbound lane was closed for 30 to 45 minutes as a result of the crash.

Several agencies responded to the incidents, including CHP, Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, California State Parks, and Urban Search & Rescue.

CHP Buellton Area Sergeant Youngblood tells KSBY that the agencies cleared the scene of the first two crashes after it was secured, only to be called back 15 to 20 minutes later for another incident.

The third crash involved a single vehicle with a solo female driver.

Authorities say the driver was traveling southbound on SR-1 when she started traversing the northbound lanes for unknown reasons.

The car traveled 100 feet over the side of the highway, eventually landing on its roof.

SBC Fire reports that firefighters rescued the woman using a rope system, and that she was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with minor to moderate injuries.

One lane of northbound SR-1 was closed until emergency crews cleared the scene at 1:55 p.m.

Sgt. Youngblood says the influx of crashes in that area of SR-1 is likely due to the combination of weather conditions, speed, and the road's curve.

The official advises motorists to slow down and take extra precautions as rain "increases the risks of accidents."

Sgt. Youngblood added that drivers should be aware of the California Vehicle Code 21809, also known as the "Move Over Law," which requires motorists to slow down or change lanes when approaching or passing a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck, or marked Caltrans vehicle.