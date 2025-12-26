Three visually impaired cats are searching for homes to end the year

Every week we feature available animals from area shelters, this week we have features from both Woods Humane Society and the SLO County Animal Services Shelter!

This week two of our adoptable pets have the same name and all have one key thing in common, they are all visually impaired.

First up is Echo from the Woods Humane Society North County Cattery in Atascadero. He is a sweet two and a half year old brown tabby who loves people. He loves to pounce, play, and do anything silly. He is very curious and despite his vision impairment does well exploring. He will do best as an indoor cat as the only pet in a household.

Click here for more information on Echo!

Turning our attention to a couple of other felines that need our attention, this time at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter!

Meet another cat named Echo and his friend Maude!

This Echo is seven years old and unfortunately has lost both of his eyes. That doesn't stop him from going on adventures and cuddling up on a lap. He was surrendered to the county shelter in October along with another seven year old cat named Maude.

Maude, is also seven but still has partial vision. She just like her friend, loves to cuddle, search for treats, or go on an adventure.

Click here to meet Echo!

Click here to meet Maude!