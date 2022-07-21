Thursday's Jan. 6 public hearing is changing KSBY News times

Regular KSBY News times are changing Thursday as the eighth Jan. 6th public hearing is being broadcast in prime time.

The public hearing will begin at 5 p.m. and is expected to wrap up at 7 p.m.

Our regularly scheduled newscasts will air before and after the hearing. You can watch our half hour special edition of KSBY news at 4:30 p.m. and our hour-long newscast at 7 p.m.

Nightly News will begin at 4 p.m.

Jeopardy will be at 8 p.m., and Wheel of Fortune begins at 8:30 p.m.

Our regular newscasts will air at 10 p.m. on the CW and at 11 p.m. on KSBY.

To see our programming schedule, you can click here.

You can also stream KSBY News live on our website or anytime on the KSBY App, which you can download on the Amazon Firestick, Roku TV or Apple TV.