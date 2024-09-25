Tibetan Buddhist Monks visit San Luis Obispo, create sand mandala

Tibetan Buddhist Monks are visiting the Central Coast from the Ngari Institute of Buddhist Dialectics in India.

On Tuesday, the Monks began creating an ornate Blue Medicine Buddha Sand Mandala at the Aligned Acupuncture and Wellness Spa in San Luis Obispo.

They will continue working on the mandala until Friday when the Monks will destroy their creation to serve as a reminder of the impermanence of life.

Aligned Acupuncture staff invite community members to stop in and watch the ceremony any time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

KSBY spoke with Geshe Tsewang Dorje from the Ngari Institute, and he talked about the project's mission.

"Nowadays, so many people get sick, so many people get physical problems, so many people get mental problems. So we are praying for all those kinds of people."

The Monks are touring the United States to raise money for the Ngari Institute, an orphanage and school for underprivileged students in Saboo, India.

Event organizers say donations are appreciated.