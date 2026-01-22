Trader Joe's planning to open new Central Coast store

A new grocery store could be coming to Northern San Luis Obispo County.

Trader Joe's confirms to KSBY that the company has plans to open a store in Paso Robles.

A Trader Joe's spokesperson says there is no set location or timeline to confirm at this time, adding that, “We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year.”

Trader Joe's currently has three stores in San Luis Obispo County. They are located in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and Templeton.

