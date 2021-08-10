Watch
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle rollover reported on Highway 41 West

Posted at 7:27 AM, Aug 10, 2021
The California Highway Patrol is responding to a vehicle rollover on Highway 41 West near Bear Ridge Road, about halfway between Morro Bay and Atascadero Tuesday morning.

According to the CHP incident page, the call for the crash came in just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Reports from CHP indicate that the vehicle involved crashed and landed on its side and is currently blocking the westbound lane of traffic. Traffic from both lanes is reportedly impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

