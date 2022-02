First reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles at Highway 46 and Whitely Gardens in Paso Robles came in at 7:51 P.M.

According to Cal Fire SLO, crews are on scene responding to the crash, and all traffic is stopped at Westbound Highway 46.

California Highway Patrol reported on its traffic incidents website that there are at least three vehicles involved with multiple injuries resulting from this collision.

This is a developing story.