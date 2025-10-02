Train crashes into fuel truck south of Guadalupe

UPDATE (5:38 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports that the driver of the fuel truck suffered major injuries in the crash. Three other people were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were approximately 260 passengers on the train at the time of the collision. Firefighters are helping to evacuate people from the train. They will reportedly be taken to their destinations via bus.

Fire officials say approximately 1,500 gallons of fuel were spilled, but the truck is no longer actively leaking.

The train was not derailed.

___

(5:11 p.m.) - A section of Highway 1 south of Guadalupe is closed to traffic after an Amtrak train crashed into a fuel truck.

It happened at about 4:15 p.m. on the train tracks near Brown Road.

Highway 1 is closed between Highway 166 and Brown Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page, fuel was spilled all over the tracks.

KSBY News has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.