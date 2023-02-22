Trapping attempts for mountain lion in San Luis Obispo unsuccessful so far

Attempts to trap a mountain lion that’s been spotted multiple times in San Luis Obispo recently have, so far, been unsuccessful.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says they have verified the animal is still in the area through trail cameras and three other sightings this past weekend.

Wildlife officials say the sightings are nothing out of the ordinary, adding they have staff out checking the trap, speaking with residents, reviewing footage and assessing the lion’s patterns to see if there is a better way to go about trapping it.

The decision to trap and try to relocate it to another part of San Luis Obispo County came after the mountain lion attacked a dog on Feb. 11 near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates.

Wildlife officials say mountain lions are intelligent, making trapping attempts rather challenging.

People are encouraged to be mindful when out with their pets and adjust routines accordingly, including avoiding hiking or doing other recreational activities alone at dusk and dawn.

San Luis Obispo is mountain lion habitat. Wildlife officials believe the animal has been in the area since at least November.