Trial for Santa Maria man charged with courthouse bombing set for next year

A new trial date has been set for a Santa Maria man facing federal charges in connection with a bombing at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria last fall.

Nathaniel McGuire, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, has pleaded not guilty to charges of using a weapon of mass destruction, maliciously damaging a building using an explosive, and possessing unregistered destructive devices.

Authorities say he tossed a bag into the lobby of the courthouse on Sept. 25, 2024, setting off an explosive device that injured five people. It's alleged that he had additional weapons in his vehicle and planned to kill a judge.

His trial date set for Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles was continued after the defense requested additional time to prepare for the trial, according to a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson, who tells KSBY the agency did not object to the request.

Multiple charges by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office were also filed against McGuire, including attempted murder, use of an explosive device with the intent to murder, use of an explosive device for purposes of terrorizing, use of an explosive device causing injury, arson with use of an accelerant, and possession of loaded firearms.

A new trial date has been set for April 7, 2026.

McGuire remains in federal custody.

