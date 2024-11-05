Triple-amputee from Central Coast sentenced in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A triple-amputee actor and motivational speaker from the Central Coast was sentenced to probation for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Cameron Clapp of Cambria was seen in multiple media images and videos inside the capitol building and on restricted grounds on that date nearly four years ago.

In one video obtained by FBI investigators, Clapp can allegedly be heard saying, "I made it in but there's... nobody's in, like everyone's leaving so... I did my part. I'm... satisfied."

It was alleged that Clapp traveled from San Luis Obispo County to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Dec. 30 and returned to the San Luis Obispo Airport on Jan. 10.

He was accused of unlawfully entering a restricted building and attempting to disrupt Congress.

Court documents show Clapp pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Two other counts against him - entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds - were dismissed.

Along with probation, Clapp was also ordered to pay around $500 in restitution.

Clapps attorney, William Lee Shipley, Jr., told KSBY the sentence was in line with what they expected, adding that they suggested one year of probation, which is what he received.

Clapp lost both legs and one arm when he was struck by a train at the age of 15.

In 2021, KSBY News interviewed Clapp as he was preparing to graduate from Cal Poly. At that time, he said he didn't remember the train accident and that his goal moving forward in life was to help other amputees.

