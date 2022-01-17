Truck and trailer stuck in creek at the Oceano Dunes

Campers at the Oceano Dunes woke up to a chaotic scene having to rush to grab their belongings after overnight high tides.

Videos shot by visitors show water running up against the shore past the warning yellow tape put in place to caution beachgoers.

A truck and fifth wheel trailer got stuck in a creek at the Oceano Dunes and had to get dragged out by a tow truck.

“After our little situation we went down to the entrance passed the creek, and that’s where we saw the episode with a 35 foot plus foot toy hauler with truck stuck in the creek that got pushed back from one of the waves, so that was even more intense,“ said Steve Almquist, who was visiting from Kingsburg, California.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles canceled the tsunami advisory at 12:37 A.M. in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, but the warned of an increased rip current danger.

The agency is still asking people to take caution near the water.