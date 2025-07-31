Tsunami waves pass through Central Coast; officials report mild surges, no damages

The National Tsunami Warning Center canceled the last of its alerts impacting the Central Coast by 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tsunami Watches and Advisories had been issued for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia Tuesday afternoon.

The maximum tsunami height at Port San Luis was recorded Wednesday at 2:14 a.m., according to NOAA. It was 2.7-foot surge, but Harbor Patrol reported no damages.

In Santa Barbara, a 1.3-foot max tsunami height was recorded at 3:02 a.m. No damages were reported there either.

In response to NOAA's alerts ahead of the surges, San Luis Obispo County Fire issued an Evacuation Warning for certain neighborhoods next to the bay in Los Osos just after midnight on Wednesday.

That warning was lifted by the afternoon.

KSBY received no reports of any damages or injuries in Los Osos, but multiple community members took precautions.

Los Osos resident Nancy Dahl said she was not concerned for herself or her family because they live on a hill in the Redfield Woods area.

“But I was concerned about my friend who lives down on Pine Avenue. She did end up going into San Luis,” Dahl said.

Jasmine Horan, another Los Osos resident, said she felt safe living in the back bay, but was ready to take action if necessary.

“I definitely like to think about an exit plan — where is higher ground, would there be traffic getting there, what to grab, and things like that. I try not to get too anxious, but definitely keep a plan in mind,” Horan said.

A lingering special weather statement was in place for all beaches through Wednesday evening, alerting beachgoers of erratic currents across the region.