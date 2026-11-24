Central Coast residents looking to get some exercise before sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner have a few opportunities to run, walk, and give back this holiday.

Turkey Trots and Thanksgiving runs are planned in Atascadero, Cayucos, and Santa Barbara. However, one longtime tradition is changing course this year because of high tides.

SLO Food Bank Turkey Trot goes virtual

The SLO Food Bank's annual Turkey Trot, which typically takes place Thanksgiving morning in Pismo Beach, is going virtual this year.

High tides prompted the nonprofit to move the fundraiser away from the beach. Participants can register to run or walk on their own or take part in a neighborhood trot.

"Same tradition, a lot more starting lines, and the same purpose of feeding neighbors in need," the food bank states on its website.

More than 2,000 people participated in the event last year.

Participants can register for the virtual Turkey Trot or join a neighborhood trot.

ECHO Turkey Trot in Atascadero

ECHO will host its eighth annual Turkey Trot at Atascadero Lake Park on Thanksgiving morning.

The event is a 5K fun run and walk open to runners and walkers of all ages. Pets are also welcome, and turkey costumes are encouraged.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Organizers suggest a $20 donation per participant.

Cayucos Thanksgiving Day 5K

A Thanksgiving Day Family 5K Fun Run and Walk will also take place near the Cayucos Pier.

Race-day check-in begins at 7:15 a.m., with the run and walk scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Dogs, strollers and children on scooters are welcome.

Participants can also pick up their bibs Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier. Registered participants will receive Thanksgiving-themed running socks while supplies last.

Proceeds will be split equally between Cayucos Elementary School and the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Widows and Orphans' Trust Fund.

Santa Barbara Thanksgiving Day 4 Miler

The annual Santa Barbara Thanksgiving Day 4 Miler will also return Thanksgiving morning.

The four-mile course starts along Hollister Avenue before continuing toward Turnpike Road, along bike paths and through a neighborhood before finishing near Thunderbird Park.

Warm-ups are scheduled for 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9:05 a.m.