Twin Cities and Sierra Vista hospitals officially operating under Adventist Health

Friday officially marks Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital officially joining Adventist Health.

This transition includes the related physician practices and imaging centers.

Adventist Health made the announcement of the purchase of the two hospitals from Tenet Health in late February.

The two hospitals are now operating under the new names Adventist Health Sierra Vista and Adventist Health Twin Cities.

Earl Friday at 12:01 a.m., Kerry L. Heinrich, president and CEO, Adventist Health, joined physicians and care team members visiting patients during hospital rounds at Sierra Vista Regional Medical center.

“It was truly a privilege to round on patients this morning, an invigorating experience with an incredible team of clinicians,” said Heinrich. “I am grateful for the opportunity to expand our mission to the Central California Coast. We are committed to providing access to the full continuum of care that our patients deserve and is absolutely essential to the community.”

Eleze Armstrong, who previously served as COO for Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and most recently served as CEO of Twin Cities Community Hospital, will assume interim CEO leadership of Adventist Health Twin Cities and Adventist Health Sierra Vista, effective today.

Friday’s transition will not affect patients and the hospitals will continue to accept all insurance plans.