Two Cal Poly students facing weapons charges will return to court in January

The two Cal Poly students facing seven felony charges related to the possession of weapons while on campus were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Brandon Pham and Charles Hojaboom are facing charges that include discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, possession of a loaded firearm on a college or university, and bringing a knife to Cal Poly grounds.

The hearing for the 19-year-olds got pushed to next month.

Hojaboom’s attorney said in court that his client was not able to attend the hearing because he couldn’t be transported from jail due to medical reasons.

Pham was in attendance and remains out on bail.

The judge granted a request from the prosecution to put a court order in place that requires Pham to stay away from the Cal Poly campus.

The students' next court date is Jan. 4, 2024. They have not entered pleas.